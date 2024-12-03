Akal Takh punishment: Tough times ahead for Badal, say Sikh scholars

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of Sikhs) has handed out the punishment to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. This verdict could have widespread ramifications for SAD, which has been going through an existential crisis following a series of debacles in the assembly and parliamentary elections since 2017.

This pronouncement of the punishment for Sukhbir Singh Badal came nearly three months after Akal Takht declared him a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 3.

Experts feel it will be difficult for Badal to re-emerge from this setback; however, they believe the party may bounce back.

The leaders were found guilty of making “wrong” decisions during the 2007-2017 period when the party was in power in the state. The period was marred by sacrilege incidents, among other things that Akal Takht took notice of.