Akal Takh punishment: Tough times ahead for Badal, say Sikh scholars

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of Sikhs) has handed out the punishment to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. This verdict could have widespread ramifications for SAD, which has been going through an existential crisis following a series of debacles in the assembly and parliamentary elections since 2017.
This pronouncement of the punishment for Sukhbir Singh Badal came nearly three months after Akal Takht declared him a “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 3.
Experts feel it will be difficult for Badal to re-emerge from this setback; however, they believe the party may bounce back.
The leaders were found guilty of making “wrong” decisions during the 2007-2017 period when the party was in power in the state. The period was marred by sacrilege incidents, among other things that Akal Takht took notice of.
Since Sukhbir Badal was declared guilty, the party did not contest the by-elections to the four assembly segments in the state as the Akal Takht banned Sukhbir from campaigning.
Speaking on Akal Takht’s verdict, leading political analyst Prof Kuldip Singh said, “The history has always been unkind to those who were given punishment by Akal Takht. Only time will tell how Sukhbir Singh Badal negotiates in post-punishment times. However, he will have to show extra commitment and calibre to re-emerge in panthic circles or politics. It is a setback to SAD leadership, which has been associated with pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case directly.
Another Sikh scholar said, “As per the Akal Takht’s verdict, the entire structure of the party will be reorganised. This means that Badal’s Akali Dal will cease to exist, and a new Akali Dal will be formed within six months. We, however, cannot say whether the Badal family will have control over the new Akali Dal or not.”
“The apprehensions that were expressed by the opposition parties and believers have evaporated like thin air after the pronouncement of the judgment by the Sikh clergy. They not only made them confess their mistakes, but they also advised the leaders to carry out their election process within six months. Now, the big question is whether Sukhbir or others will able to make a comeback in the future, ’’ says Prof Manjit Singh.