Sukhbir Singh Badal steps down as Akali Dal chief, paves way for new president election

On October 24, the Akal Takht barred Sukhbir Singh Badal from participating in any political activities, including campaigning for the party in the upcoming by-elections for four assembly seats. The by-polls are scheduled for November 20.

The latest letter reads, “As per the Akal Takht order, I stayed away from public events. On October 17, the SAD leaders’ delegation approached the Akal Takht Jathedar, requesting him to take a decision soon. On October 22, the party leadership again met him with the appeal to allow me to campaign for SAD candidates in the four assembly by-polls in Punjab. The SAD wanted to contest the November 20 by-elections.”

“Us not contesting the by-polls has damaged Punjab and the Panth but we went by the will of Akal Purakh to uphold the respect and maryada of Panthic institutions. However today the Sikh Panth and Punjab are facing big challenges. I am not able to help despite wanting to. This situation is affecting the working of the party of the Panth and Punjab. So I request you once again to issue a decree for me, which I am committed to complying,” the letter further read.