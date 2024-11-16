Sukhbir Singh Badal steps down as Akali Dal chief, paves way for new president election

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared ‘Tankhayia’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht two and a half months ago, has resigned from his position as party president.
Confirming the development, party spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema wrote on X, “The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the working committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of new President.”
His resignation comes three days after he approached the Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs), making a fresh appeal to Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh (the High Priest) to convene a meeting of the Sikh clergy and pronounce his ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment).
Badal had cited that it had been two and a half months since he was declared a ‘tankhaiya’ by the Akal Takht.
On October 24, the Akal Takht barred Sukhbir Singh Badal from participating in any political activities, including campaigning for the party in the upcoming by-elections for four assembly seats. The by-polls are scheduled for November 20.
The latest letter reads, “As per the Akal Takht order, I stayed away from public events. On October 17, the SAD leaders’ delegation approached the Akal Takht Jathedar, requesting him to take a decision soon. On October 22, the party leadership again met him with the appeal to allow me to campaign for SAD candidates in the four assembly by-polls in Punjab. The SAD wanted to contest the November 20 by-elections.”
“Us not contesting the by-polls has damaged Punjab and the Panth but we went by the will of Akal Purakh to uphold the respect and maryada of Panthic institutions. However today the Sikh Panth and Punjab are facing big challenges. I am not able to help despite wanting to. This situation is affecting the working of the party of the Panth and Punjab. So I request you once again to issue a decree for me, which I am committed to complying,” the letter further read.
Earlier on August 29, Sukhbir had appointed senior party leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar as the working president of the party.
On August 30, Sukhbir Singh Badal was declared ‘tankhaiya’ for the mistakes made by his party’s government during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister and SAD president from 2007 to 2017. He was held responsible for decisions that harmed the party and negatively impacted Sikh interests.
He had sought unconditional forgiveness for all mistakes committed when the SAD was in power in Punjab.
In his letter earlier, Sukhbir had said he was a "humble servant" of the Guru and dedicated to the Guru Granth Sahib and the Akal Takht. The former Punjab deputy chief minister had submitted his explanation on July 24.