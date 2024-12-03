Kejriwal meets kin of murder victim, says ‘jungle raj’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a family in west Delhi’s Naraina whose two members were killed in a span of six months by the criminals.

He slammed the Centre over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city and said people here had never witnessed such times of rise in crime. “Goons and criminals are roaming freely,” he said.

“Two days ago, a young man was murdered in the evening. The tragic part is that six months ago, his younger brother was also murdered. His younger brother was murdered on May 22nd. After that incident, the family wrote to the police, informing them that they were facing serious threats from certain individuals and requested protection for their entire family. Unfortunately, the police took no action, and now, the elder brother has also been murdered. This is an extremely sorrowful and alarming situation,” the AAP supremo added.

“Delhi people never witnessed such times of chaos and Jungle Raj all around. Anybody can murder anybody. When it was known that those who killed one member of the family, could kill someone else, why was no action taken to stop them?” he further asked.