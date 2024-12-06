Congress promises free power, auto licences ahead of Delhi elections

NEW DELHI: The Congress is making a series of promises to appeal to voters from the lower middle-income class during the final leg of its Dilli Nyay Yatra.

Among the key promises are doubling free electricity units, granting property rights to homeowners in resettlement colonies, implementing the Street Vending Act of 2014, and renewing auto rickshaw licences.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that if Congress forms the government in Delhi in 2025, its top priority would be implementing the Tehbazari, the Street Vending Act of 2014.

The law, passed by the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, aims to protect the rights of urban street vendors and regulate street vending activities.

“During the Delhi Nyay Yatra, we came across thousands of street vendors who shared their struggles with us,” Yadav said.

“They complained about facing constant harassment from the police and MCD officials due to the absence of designated vending zones and licenses.”