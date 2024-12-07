Delhi coaching centre deaths: SC considers new safety measures

NEW DELHI: Four months after the tragic and unfortunate death of three UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirants in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar area, amicus curiae (Friend of the court) Siddhartha Dave on Friday filed a draft/model in the Supreme Court on the issue of infrastructure, safety and regulation of private coaching centres.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, is expected to hear the matter next in couple of weeks.

The police said, these three UPSC aspirants died owing to flooding of basement of a coaching centre in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar.

The draft proposed a slew of measures to ensure safety measures in coaching institutes.

“The rules propose heavy fines and penalties on a private coaching institute, including the owner, proprietor, or other persons involved in its operation or functioning, if there is any violations found,” the draft filed by senior advocate and amicus curiae, Dave, before the apex court, said.

The draft rules said, in case of violation of any of the provisions of the Rules, a private coaching institute, including the owner, proprietor, or other persons involved in the operation or functioning of such coaching institute, shall be liable, for each such violation, to pay a penalty of rupees fifty thousand for the first violation, and rupees two lacs for the subsequent violation.

“In case the violation still continues, then the registration of the private coaching institute shall be cancelled. The penalty shall be in addition to all other penalties and/ or offences committed under all existing applicable laws,” it said.

The draft rules say owner, proprietor, and any other person responsible for the operation or functioning of a coaching institute shall be personally and vicariously liable for any penalties, or offences which may be committed due to the violation of any provisions of these Rules.