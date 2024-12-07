Only 53% of IIT Delhi graduates secure jobs, rest opt for other avenues: Survey

NEW DELHI: A recent exit survey conducted by IIT Delhi sheds light on the varied career paths chosen by its 2024 graduates. The survey, which gathered responses from students who completed their degrees in August, highlights a trend of exploring opportunities beyond traditional on-campus placements. According to the survey, 53.1% of the students (1,411 individuals) secured job offers.

Meanwhile, 8.4% (224 students) opted for self-employment, while 1.7% (45 students) joined startups, and 2.5% (66 students) ventured into entrepreneurship. A significant portion of graduates is pursuing academic aspirations or preparing for competitive exams.

About 13.5% (359 students) have chosen to continue their education with higher studies, and 1.8%(47 PhD holders) are awaiting postdoctoral research or faculty positions. Additionally, 12.1% (321 students) are preparing for examinations, including civil services, engineering services, and government job tests.

The institute also highlighted these trends during its convocation ceremony on August 10, where 2,656 degrees were conferred. This included 481 PhD and joint PhD degrees, 1,001 BTech degrees, 529 MTech degrees, and others across various programs like MBA, MSc, MS (Research), and PG Diploma.

In a statement, the institute lauded its students for embracing diverse career paths, ranging from entrepreneurial ventures to administrative pursuits.

“Our graduates are keen to explore multiple opportunities, including startups, entrepreneurship, higher studies, post-doctoral research, and civil services,” the institute said.

These findings underscore a shift in career preferences among IIT Delhi graduates, with many opting for unconventional routes that align with their individual aspirations and ambitions.