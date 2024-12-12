SC grants bail to two in Waqf Board money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in it order granted bail to two men arrested in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

While grating bail to accused -- Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that the duo were in jail since their arrest on November 11, 2023, in the case and even the charges had not been framed against them yet.

During the hearing, the apex court also made it clear that if the hearing of the complaint is delayed due to any act or omission on part of the appellants, it will be open for the respondent (ED) to apply for cancellation of bail before the special court. The apex court passed the order of granting bail to the two accused duo -- Haider and Nasir -- keeping in view their prolonged incarceration and unlikelihood that the trial would begin in the near future.

“The Appellants (Accused duo) have been in custody for approximately one year and one month. Charges have not been framed in the complaint filed under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). In the complaint, 29 witnesses have been cited, and about 50 documents are being relied upon which run into more than 4,000 pages,” the bench of the apex court, in its order, said.

Noting that the trial is not likely to commence soon as even charges have not been framed, the apex court, in its order, granted him bail.

The apex court directed the men to be produced before the special court within a week to execute its order and to complete the bail formalities and to be released on bail on appropriate terms and conditions, which include abiding by the undertakings filed in the top court.

The SC bench also noted the appellants’ undertakings of Dec 6 and Dec 9, 2024, filed before it would be part of the record and its compliance would be a bail condition.