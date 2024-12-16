Delhi freezes at 4.5°C as cold wave grips city; AQI dips to 'very poor'

The national capital experienced biting cold on Monday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cold wave intensified in some parts of the city, with temperatures plunging further to 3.5 degrees Celsius in the Pusa area and 4.1 degrees Celsius in Ayanagar.

Adding to the discomfort, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351 recorded at 9 a.m., as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the 'very poor' category, which indicates significant health risks for vulnerable groups.

Despite the chilly start, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 23 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Humidity levels were recorded at 100 per cent at 8:30 a.m., adding to the dense winter conditions in the city.

he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, meanwhile, forecast chilly weather conditions to continue, with the minimum at Safdarjung likely to hover around 5°C on Tuesday.

IMD classifies it as a coldwave when the minimum temperature is below 10°C, with the departure also being 4.5°C or more below normal. It can also be called a coldwave if the minimum is below 4°C.

The IMD has advised residents to brace for more cold wave conditions, urging precautionary measures to stay warm and limit outdoor exposure, especially for those with respiratory issues exacerbated by the poor air quality.