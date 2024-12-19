After the Deluge

At the turn of monsoons each year, the plains of Bihar are the first to bear the wrath of the mighty Himalayan rivers cutting their way down to the region from Nepal. The swollen rivers, like dilated veins, spread across the land and swallow up its houses, farms, cattle, and, many a time, its people. While rains in northern Bihar carry a sense of foreboding, its community confronts its cyclical devastation and its aftermath with courage.

Eklavya Prasad’s exhibition, ‘Portraits of Persistence, and Enduring Communities of North Bihar’, had recently been mounted at a Delhi gallery. The photographs captured the untold resilience of the region’s people as they confront annual destruction. Each photo was a glimpse of the impact of floods on their daily life, and the intricate dimensions of the deluge and survival.

Prasad, who has been working in Bihar as a social development professional in the field of water and sanitation for the past three decades, says it was his first visit to the region that pushed him to capture these moments. National news channels go on an overdrive with ‘Breaking News’ on floods every year; Prasad believes it passes viewers by because they consume the news with apathy.

Prasad is also the managing trustee, Megh Pyne Abhiyan, that works on issues concerning resilience and adaptability amidst extreme weather conditions in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. He says, “out of those nine walls where the photographs were hung, there’s just one wall, which the media really covered.

It had a photo of how villages are flooded and how people are in that situation. I wanted to show that there are many more layers and floods are a complex phenomenon that occur in north Bihar every year. It is important for people to see and understand that, and deliberate upon it.”