SC seeks urgent action on solid waste crisis in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over the mounting solid waste crisis in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government and the MCD to explain how far the authorities have complied with timelines prescribed under 2016 rules for the management of such waste.

While hearing the case concerning the air pollution crisis in the city and related issues, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, said it may also consider whether some development activities should be halted so that the generation of solid waste can be controlled.

During the course of the hearing on Thursday, the apex court slammed the Delhi government and the MCD over whether the timelines for solid waste management under Rules introduced in 2016 have been complied with.

The apex court also observed that it seemed that this case was the mismanagement of solid waste in Delhi.

“In the MCD area, there are 3,000 metric tonnes of waste (going untreated). By 2027, there would be 6,000 metric tonnes ... Mr. Chief Secretary, please file an affidavit, telling us very honestly - which of the timelines in the rules have been complied with and which have not been complied with,” Justice Oka remarked.

The Court ordered the government to file a better affidavit, which would also detail measures taken to curb fires due to illegal dumping of garbage, particularly at Ghazipur and Bhalswa.

Three days ago only, on December 17, the apex court pulled up the Delhi government for failing to furnish data on waste generation.