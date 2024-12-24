Kejriwal slams BJP, says party lacks agenda

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit back at the BJP’s recently released chargesheet, accusing the opposition party of having no clear agenda for the upcoming assembly polls. Kejriwal criticised the BJP for focusing solely on personal attacks against him, rather than presenting a concrete plan or a chief ministerial candidate.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations of corruption and misgovernance, Kejriwal said, “The BJP has no agenda or concrete plan for Delhi. Their only approach is to abuse me for the next five years. I ask the people of Delhi—can abuse lead to the city’s progress?”

Kejriwal emphasised that while Delhi is governed by two administrations, his own AAP government and the BJP-led central government, the AAP has made significant strides in improving the city’s infrastructure and services. “Our govt has achieved milestones such as free electricity, free water, and free bus travel for women. What has the BJP done?”