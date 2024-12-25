Two babus ‘disown’ Kejriwal sops, CM peeved

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi warned two officers on Wednesday of strict administrative action for releasing public notices disowning the registration process begun by her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, for two welfare schemes.

The officers in question are a joint director of the Woman and Child Development Department and the special secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The public notices by the officers published in newspapers on Wednesday called “fraudulent” the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, aiming to give Rs 2,100 to non-tax paying women, and Sanjeevani Yojana, for providing ree treatment to those above 60 in government and private hospitals.

Atishi said, “The notices issued today in newspapers are completely false. The BJP has put pressure on them and issued a false public notice because they were shocked by the public’s response. Strict administrative action will be taken against these officers.”