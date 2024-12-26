AAP targets removal of Congress from INDIA bloc as tensions rise ahead of Delhi assembly polls

Tensions between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have deepened ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with the AAP aiming to seek the grand old party's removal from the INDIA alliance.
AAP leaders on Thursday expressed their dissatisfaction with Congress, citing "deep resentment" within the party ranks and accused it of colluding with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
They announced plans to consult other partners of the bloc to exclude Congress from the alliance. This comes amidst rising tensions and accusations from both sides, further weakening the opposition bloc.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference in Delhi that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the INDIA bloc.
"We had not said a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP's script. Its candidates' list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office," Singh said.
He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," Singh said.
"We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress," Singh said.
Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP.
"It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress's commitment to the INDIA alliance," she said.
The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party's expulsion from the INDIA bloc.
Notably, the Delhi Assembly polls are due in February.
However, tensions had been escalating during the Winter session of Parliament when murmurs arose about changing the leadership of the INDIA bloc, with some including RJD chief Lalu Prasad suggesting Mamata Banerjee to take over.
The INDIA bloc, comprising parties like the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, RJD, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), and AAP, face a crucial test of unity.
AAP's decision to hold talks with its allies could deepen the ongoing crisis.
Adding fuel to the fire, several Congress leaders in Delhi have openly targeted AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a scathing 12-point ‘white paper’ accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP of failing to deliver on promises and mismanaging critical issues in the capital.
The document, titled “Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka,” targeted both parties over pollution, civic facilities, education, healthcare, and law and order.
The white paper criticised the alleged neglect of pension schemes for senior citizens, slum demolitions, and the housing crisis. It pointed to vacant seats for economically weaker sections in schools, understaffed hospitals, and crumbling infrastructure as evidence of mismanagement. Environmental concerns, including the deteriorating Yamuna river and worsening air quality, also took center stage. The document further criticised both AAP and BJP for failing to ensure public safety, manage waste effectively, and curb rising crime rates.
Congress National Treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken accused Kejriwal of corruption and administrative failure. Maken’s allegations included mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic and unfulfilled promises like implementing the Jan Lokpal Bill.
He remarked, “Even after 3,652 days, the Jan Lokpal has not been implemented, despite these people coming to power on the promise of enacting it” questioning, “Why have they not implemented the Jan Lokpal in Punjab, where they have complete autonomy?”
“During the pandemic, when people were dying, Arvind Kejriwal spent crores on a luxurious bungalow. Even after 11 years, ration cards have not been issued to thousands of families in Delhi,” Maken said.
He also claimed that funds meant for welfare schemes were wasted on advertising campaigns.
The AAP has dismissed these allegations as baseless and has now decided to raise this issue with other constituent parties of the INDIA bloc. The party claims it will seek discussions with alliance members to consider efforts to remove Congress from the alliance.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and IANS)