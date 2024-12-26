AAP targets removal of Congress from INDIA bloc as tensions rise ahead of Delhi assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference in Delhi that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the INDIA bloc.

"We had not said a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP's script. Its candidates' list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office," Singh said.

He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," Singh said.

"We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress," Singh said.

Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP.

"It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress's commitment to the INDIA alliance," she said.

The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party's expulsion from the INDIA bloc.