The holiday nutrition dilemma

The holiday season is synonymous with festivities, family gatherings, and indulgent meals. While it is a time to celebrate, many of us also abandon our usual eating patterns, leading to weight gain and compromised health. However, enjoying the season’s delights is possible without compromising your nutrition goals.

Research suggests that most adults gain an average of 0.5–1 kg during the holiday season. While this may seem minimal, the weight is often retained.

Strategies for a healthy holiday season:

Practise portion control

Holiday meals are often rich in calories, and overeating is common. Practising portion control can help manage calorie intake without skipping your favourite dishes.

Use smaller plates to help control portions.

Start with salads or vegetable dishes to fill up before moving on to heavier options. If you’re going out for brunch or dinner, consume a snack rich in fiber and protein before heading out to prevent rapid hunger.

Balance your plate

Following the 50-25-25 rule can help maintain nutritional balance:

Fill 50 percent of your plate with non-starchy vegetables like greens, carrots, or broccoli. Reserve 25 percent for lean proteins like turkey or fish.

Use the remaining 25 percent for whole grains or starchy sides like sweet potatoes. This approach ensures you get the nutrients you need while avoiding an overload of fats and sugars.