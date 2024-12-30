Delhi LG writes to Atishi over Kejriwal's 'temporary CM' remark; she calls it 'dirty politics'

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, while extending his New Year’s greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, has taken the opportunity to hit out at AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal for calling her a “temporary chief minister.”

In a letter to the CM, the LG termed the comments as not only insulting to Atishi but also disrespectful to the President of India and himself as her representative.

"...I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative' As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister..." reads the letter.

The LG further outlined the challenges faced by the Delhi government including the Yamuna pollution crisis, garbage management, and the poor state of infrastructure in industrial and slum areas.

Saxena criticised Kejriwal saying, "The public characterisation of a temporary or stopgap chief minister, as articulated by Shri Kejriwal, has no constitutional basis. It is also a deplorable violation of the democratic spirit and values enshrined in the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar.”