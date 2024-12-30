‘Infiltrators’ return in poll season

War of words

The ruling party, AAP, and the main opposition party in the Delhi assembly, BJP, have been accusing each other of settling illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar in the national capital.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has been claiming that AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia, are supporting the illegal immigrants as they have a voter base in their settlements. That is why they are objecting to the deletion of Rohingya and Bangladeshi voters from the electoral roll at the behest of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar said AAP is supporting the “infiltrators” and the leaders of the Congress should understand that today people across the country from Haridwar to Haldwani to Shimla and Mandi have risen to protest against infiltrators.

He said AAP leaders supporting Rohingya infiltrators voters should understand that every statement of theirs pushes them further away from the citizens of the country.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has demanded the identification, prevention, and expulsion of Rohingya intruders. Gupta has also written a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, expressing deep concern over the illegal encroachment of city streets and footpaths by alleged Rohingya intruders and demanding their immediate removal.

In the letter, Gupta stated that the assistance provided by the Aam Aadmi Party to the illegal settlers has caused serious concern not just among the citizens of Delhi but across the country. He accused the AAP government of violating the Constitution and compromising national security by encouraging such illegal activities through its support of Rohingya intruders, thereby threatening the integrity of democracy.

He emphasised that the encroachment of public roads, footpaths, and parks by Rohingyas under the AAP government’s administrative oversight poses a severe threat to national security. He further expressed concern over the issuance of voter cards to these illegal immigrants based on forged documents. Gupta alleged that legitimising their presence and granting them democratic rights intended for Indian citizens amounts to a betrayal of the nation.

He questioned the AAP government’s silence on these illegal activities by Rohingyas, accusing it of a calculated political strategy to appease a specific vote bank at the cost of national security. Granting voter IDs to illegal immigrants, he said, not only violates the law but also directly undermines the sanctity of the electoral system. Gupta criticised the AAP government’s support for Rohingyas as an attempt to destabilise the social system of Delhi and the country.

Gupta warned Chief Minister Atishi that compromising national security for political gain will not be tolerated. The BJP will strongly oppose any efforts to legitimise these illegal immigrants. He asserted that the people of Delhi would not tolerate a government that compromises their security, resources, and democratic rights.

The LoP demanded that the AAP government immediately put a stop to these activities, take strict action against illegal encroachments by Rohingyas, and ensure that no unauthorised person is issued voter cards. He cautioned that if the AAP government fails to prevent these illegal activities and take strict action against them, the BJP will not remain silent and will raise this issue at legal, administrative, and public forums.

Gupta also stated that the people of Delhi are closely observing the AAP’s actions and will soon show them the mirror during the assembly elections, reducing the party to a mere chapter in history.

The AAP, in its reply, has tried to turn the table by labelling the BJP’s stand on the issue as “hypocrisy.” The party asked if the BJP was serious about taking action against illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, what they have been doing for the past 10 years.

Kejriwal’s party has even shared a 2022 tweet from BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Puri. As per the tweet, he stated that Rohingya refugees would be shifted to EWS flats in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi and provided with basic amenities, UNHCR IDs, and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection.

The AAP said that if the BJP truly wanted to act against illegal migrants, why haven’t they taken action in Bakkarwala, where their government settled Rohingyas? The BJP has settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, but instead of addressing that, they are harassing hardworking and honest people from UP, Bihar, and Purvanchal who contribute to Delhi’s growth.

The AAP MP remarked, “Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Home Minister Amit Shah know exactly where the illegal migrants are. They settled them in Bakkarwala, in the EWS colonies. If the BJP genuinely wanted to take action against illegal migrants, they should start there. Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have been settled in Bakkarwala with full knowledge of the BJP. The same BJP that now claims to take action has had the power since 2022 but hasn’t deported these migrants. Instead, they gave them 24-hour Delhi Police protection, calling it a ‘landmark decision.’”