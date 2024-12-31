Hoax bomb threats, gun violence and extortions mar city

NEW DELHI: The year saw an unprecedented rise in bomb threats, starting with alarming emails targeting schools, hospitals, and even airlines in May.

By December, over 100 schools had been paralysed by anonymous hoaxes, leaving parents, students, and authorities in perpetual anxiety.

In October alone, over 300 flights, including those on international routes, of Indian airlines were affected by a series of bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

To compound the chaos, two unexplained explosions in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar in October and November intensified fears.