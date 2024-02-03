Delhi schoolboy death: Family stages protest, demands action against principal

NEW DELHI: Scores of people, including the family members of the 12-year-old boy who died nine days after being allegedly thrashed by some of the senior students at his school in north Delhi, held a protest in front of the school gates on Friday demanding strict action against the school principal.
The police had on Thursday registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the death of the boy and said that the minor died due to septicemic shock as a result of an injury to the left knee due to blunt force trauma.
The family members claimed they had repeatedly met with the principal of the school, urging him to take decisive action against the seniors responsible for assaulting their ward.
Despite requesting CCTV footage from the day of the incident, the kin of the deceased asserted that they were only provided assurances.
According to the police, the death of the minor during treatment Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar was reported on January 20. The 12-year-old boy, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was admitted to the emergency ward by his father at 7 pm on the same day and died during treatment, DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena had said.
The boy’s father, in his statement to the police said on January 11, his son, on returning from school, told him that he was beaten by the senior students of the school and complained of an injury on his left knee. “He took his son to the hospital, where he was prescribed medicines and referred to Ortho OPD for further treatment,” the DCP said.
On January 20, when the health of the child deteriorated further, he was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he died during treatment. “As the father alleged medical negligence, a medical board was constituted to conduct the post-mortem of the deceased boy. The post-mortem was videographed and photographed,” the officer said.
He informed that as per the autopsy report, the child died due to septicemic shock as a result of an injury to the left knee which was probably due to blunt force trauma.
Accordingly, the police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.