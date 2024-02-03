Delhi schoolboy death: Family stages protest, demands action against principal

NEW DELHI: Scores of people, including the family members of the 12-year-old boy who died nine days after being allegedly thrashed by some of the senior students at his school in north Delhi, held a protest in front of the school gates on Friday demanding strict action against the school principal.

The police had on Thursday registered a case of culpable homicide in connection with the death of the boy and said that the minor died due to septicemic shock as a result of an injury to the left knee due to blunt force trauma.

The family members claimed they had repeatedly met with the principal of the school, urging him to take decisive action against the seniors responsible for assaulting their ward.

Despite requesting CCTV footage from the day of the incident, the kin of the deceased asserted that they were only provided assurances.

According to the police, the death of the minor during treatment Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar was reported on January 20. The 12-year-old boy, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was admitted to the emergency ward by his father at 7 pm on the same day and died during treatment, DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena had said.