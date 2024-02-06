‘Just 6 CT scan machines in Delhi hospitals for 3 crore people’: High Court

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Monday expressed its anguish after learning that there are only six CT scan machines in city government hospitals for catering to three crore people.

Stressing the need to ramp up infrastructure and fill vacancies in the health sector, the high court pointed out that people are losing lives as they are not being attended to at government hospitals due to a shortage of facilities and staff.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated on its own in 2017 concerning the issue of the non-availability of ICU beds and ventilator facilities in government hospitals.

In January, the court was told that a man died after being denied treatment by three Delhi government and one central government hospitals on various pretexts, including non-availability of ICU/ventilator bed or CT scan.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora noted that Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a status report, has admitted that there are a lot of shortcomings, including shortage of doctors, paramedics and medicines, and also given his suggestions.

Bharadwaj, who inspected several government hospitals, claimed that whenever he convened meetings with hospital staff, Delhi Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar remained absent. However, Kumar, who was present in the court, denied the allegations and said he attended all the meetings.