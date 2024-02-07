Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to Sanjay Singh in ED case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused to grant relief to Singh at this stage in the money laundering case.

However, the high court asked the trial court to expedite the trial once it begins so that the rights of the accused will be protected.

The court said, it will be subject to the condition that both Singh and the prosecution should not seek unnecessary adjournments in the case.