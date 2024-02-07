ED officials didn't conduct searches, sat in living room of Kejriwal's PA's house: Delhi minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: The ED officials who raided the premises of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar sat in the living room of his house and did not even pretend to carry out any searches, Delhi minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

The officials did not search any rooms or look for any documents. They did not even care to explain in connection with which case they had gone there, she said at a press conference.

There was no immediate response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Atishi's claims.

Sources had said on Tuesday that the raids were carried out in connection with "irregularities" in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process.