AAP to hold meeting on Feb 13 to decide on LS candidates' names for three states

NEW DELHI: The AAP will hold a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee on February 13 to decide on the names of the Lok Sabha candidates for Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa, a party source said on Friday.

In a sign of exasperation over protracted seat-sharing talks with its INDIA bloc partner Congress, the AAP on Thursday declared party candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.

"The party's PAC will meet on February 13 to decide on the names of the candidates for Gujarat, Goa and Haryana," the source said.