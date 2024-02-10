Bihar gangster, aides nabbed for grabbing land

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted gangster of Bihar and his associate, who were running extortion and land grabbing syndicates activities from Delhi and Noida.

The accused gangster identified as Chandan Ram, had over two dozen cases of murder, extortion and land grabbing in Bihar and a reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared by Bihar Police on information leading to his arrest.

According to the police, the accused and his associates were nabbed on Thursday night in the national capital.

“The duo was spotted and when asked to surrender, Chandan and his associate identified as Sundar opened fire at the police team, but were overpowered,” said a senior police official.

The officer said Sundar was also found involved in at least three criminal cases in Bihar. He further said that the duo was staying in Delhi and used visit Noida to make extortion calls in Bihar. Investigations are underway, the officer said.