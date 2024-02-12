Big security presence, multi-layered barricading at Delhi borders; Sec 144 imposed ahead of farmers' march

DELHI: Massive deployments of police and paramilitary personnel, besides multi-layered barricading, have taken place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city during their scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday. The Delhi police has also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across the city until March 12 and prohibited any type of rally or procession and the blocking of roads and passages.

In view of the farmers' protest and march to Parliament, the Delhi Police started preparations to check the advancing farmers march beforehand, an officer said.

The police are also using drones to keep a tight vigil at border points, an official said, adding that they are fully prepared to deal with any law-and-order situation.

Multiple layers of barricades with concertina wires, nails, and huge concrete blocks and containers have been placed along the entry points to the national capital.

With traffic restrictions and security measures in place, the motorists had a hard time commuting between Delhi and NCR towns.

The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders for a month banning the entry of processions of tractor, truck, or other vehicles in the city.

According to an order issued by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arore, there will be a complete restriction on the assembly of people, rallies, and the entry of tractor trolleys carrying people.