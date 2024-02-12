Section 144 imposed till March 12 in Delhi for a month ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi chalo' march on February 13, the Delhi police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across the city for the next 30 days until March 12.
Invoking the orders, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued orders to maintain law and order in the national capital and prohibited any type of rally or procession and the blocking of roads and passages.
"There is an imminent risk of widespread tension, public nuisance, public annoyance, social unrest, and the potential for violence on account of the participants of the march entering into the territory of Delhi/New Delhi," the commissioner said in the order.
The commissioner, in an official order, said that there exists a well-founded apprehension that the participants of the march may try to enter Delhi from various points.
He said that the participants are likely to use tractors, trolleys, or trailers as modes of transport for entering the territory of Delhi or New Delhi, which will inevitably be a great hazard on Delhi roads and will cause danger to other road users and residents of Delhi. Plying of tractor is also banned in New Delhi.
"The convergence of such a large number of potential agitators presents a serious significant threat to public safety, the security of public and private property, and the maintenance of public peace, order, and tranquilly within the region," the order read.
It stated that there is a likelihood that some anti-social elements or agitator groups may take advantage of the situation and indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace, public order, as well as law and order in the city.
As per the order, which will remain enforced for a period of next 30 days, there shall be a prohibition on blocking of roads, passages, or any type of procession agitation, rally, or public meeting by the agitators, general public, or public representatives by way of a gathering of five or more persons with or without weapons in the entire jurisdiction of Delhi.
"There shall be an absolute prohibition on the organisation, convening, or participation in any processions, demonstrations, allies, or march on foot, whether for political, social, or any other purpose, within the geographical limits of Delhi/New Delhi," the order read.
According to the order, no tractor trolleys, tricks, or any other vehicles transporting individuals or materials, especially those carrying implements such as sticks/lathis/dandas, swords, spears, bludgeons, firearms, or any other thing capable of being used as weapons or tools of violence, shall be permitted entry into the territory of Delhi.
Several farmers' associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for a protest on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP), one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.