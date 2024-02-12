Section 144 imposed till March 12 in Delhi for a month ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi chalo' march on February 13, the Delhi police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code across the city for the next 30 days until March 12.

Invoking the orders, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued orders to maintain law and order in the national capital and prohibited any type of rally or procession and the blocking of roads and passages.

"There is an imminent risk of widespread tension, public nuisance, public annoyance, social unrest, and the potential for violence on account of the participants of the march entering into the territory of Delhi/New Delhi," the commissioner said in the order.