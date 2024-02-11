Do not create border 'between Punjab and India': Punjab CM on barbed wire, nails laid by Haryana govt

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the Haryana government of creating a border "between Punjab and India", referring to the concrete blocks, nails and barbed wire placed on some roads to scuttle the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march.

He said the Manohar Khattar-led Haryana government has placed as much barbed wire at the state's borders with Punjab as there is at the country's border with Pakistan.

Khattar, however, justified the steps taken by his government to seal the state's borders and stop Punjab farmers from marching towards the national capital, saying the arrangements are aimed at maintaining law and order.

Haryana authorities have sealed the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district, placing concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the roads going towards Delhi. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the state's borders with Punjab in Jind and Fatehabad districts as well.