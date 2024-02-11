Is laying thorns, nails in farmers' path 'amritkaal' or 'anyaykaal': Priyanka slams govt

"Mr Prime Minister! Why such behaviour with the country's farmers? Why don't you fulfil the promises made to farmers," the Congress leader said.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars large gatherings, were imposed in the northeast district of the national capital on Sunday in view of the farmers' march on February 13, an official said here.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey, farmers were likely to sit at Delhi borders till their demands were met.

"Keeping in view the kind of behaviour and adamant approach farmers showed during protests in the past, there is a possibility of mobilisation/activities of farmers/supporters from their respective districts to Delhi along with Tractor/Trolleys/Arms. Farmers will also come from Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP and other possible areas," it said.