Delhi farmers protest: Traffic advisory issued, flyers told to take metro to airport

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the farmers’ protest, the traffic police on Monday issued an advisory alerting the commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at the three borders of the national capital.
According to the advisory, interstate buses bound for Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.
Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal via NH-44 are suggested to take exit umber-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana chowk to Bawana-Auchandi road reaching Auchandi border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.
“The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak are told to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba chowk to Madhuban chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir road to Rithala to Pansali chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala chowk to Jaunti village to Jaunti border/Nizampur border and enter Haryana’s Bamnoli,” it read.
The Delhi Airport, too, has urged flyers to use the Magenta Line or the Airport Metro. The airport authority also advised passengers to be on alert about diversions and route restrictions.
Why they are protesting again
Legal guarantee to MSP on the purchase of all crops
A complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers
Fixing prices based on the Swaminathan Commission formula
FRP (Fair & Remunerative Price) and SAP (State Agreed Price) of sugarcane to be fixed as per the same formula
Make provisions to grant pension to farmers
Withdrawal of all cases against famers during 2021-22 agaitation