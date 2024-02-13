Delhi farmers protest: Traffic advisory issued, flyers told to take metro to airport

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the farmers’ protest, the traffic police on Monday issued an advisory alerting the commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at the three borders of the national capital.

According to the advisory, interstate buses bound for Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal via NH-44 are suggested to take exit umber-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana chowk to Bawana-Auchandi road reaching Auchandi border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.