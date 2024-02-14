ED issues sixth summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has issued the sixth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning him in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old politician, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19.

Acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying its summons in this case, a Delhi court last week had asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

In its complaint, the ED claimed that Kejriwal was summoned for a probe on numerous occasions in order to unearth the role of others, including him, and to trace further proceeds of crime in the ongoing investigation.

The agency claimed that Kejriwal intentionally disobeyed each summons and made each such omission or disobedience a separate offence.