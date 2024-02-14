‘How can political party grab Delhi HC land?’: Supreme Court says shocked at AAP office

NEW DELHI: Expressing its strong displeasure with the AAP, the Supreme Court on Tuesday wondered how a political party could have grabbed the Delhi High Court’s land in the national capital.

A bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud questioned, “How can a political party sit tight on that (the land allotted to Delhi HC)?” It said “unencumbered possession” of the plot must be given to the HC immediately.

Lawyer and amicus curiae (friend of the court) K Parameshwar informed the court that when HC officials went to take possession of the land, they were allegedly stopped by officials of a political party (AAP). The plea is linked to the issue of judicial infrastructure across the country.

Law secretary to the Delhi government Bharat Parashar said that the land was lying with the AAP since 2016. They are legally holding the land, he said. The top court, however, intervened to say that the land must be returned immediately.

The court in its order directed the Delhi government to call a meeting with the Delhi High Court Registrar General to ensure execution of the direction. The other two judges who were part of the three-judge bench of the apex court, besides the CJI, were Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.