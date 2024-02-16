Funds row: Delhi HC raps DCPCR on filing plea based on non-existent 'press release'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday came heavily on the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), saying the latter acted irresponsibly by filing a plea against Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena based on a press release which was not issued by the LG Office.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said the DCPCR--a statutory watchdog of the city government on child rights-- should have been more responsible when making allegations against a constitutional authority.

"You are relying on a press release that is non-existent. You filed a writ petition on the basis of a press release that is non-existent," said the court, adding the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) can audit DCPCR's account. The petitioner acted completely irresponsibly'. When you are making allegations against constitutional authority, you have to be more serious," the court remarked.

The remarks came while the high court was dealing with a plea, in which DCPCR was seeking appropriate directions or orders in the alleged freezing of its funds by the LG.