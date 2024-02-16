Funds row: Delhi HC raps DCPCR on filing plea based on non-existent 'press release'
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday came heavily on the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), saying the latter acted irresponsibly by filing a plea against Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena based on a press release which was not issued by the LG Office.
Justice Subramonium Prasad said the DCPCR--a statutory watchdog of the city government on child rights-- should have been more responsible when making allegations against a constitutional authority.
"You are relying on a press release that is non-existent. You filed a writ petition on the basis of a press release that is non-existent," said the court, adding the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) can audit DCPCR's account. The petitioner acted completely irresponsibly'. When you are making allegations against constitutional authority, you have to be more serious," the court remarked.
The remarks came while the high court was dealing with a plea, in which DCPCR was seeking appropriate directions or orders in the alleged freezing of its funds by the LG.
The petitioner's counsel told the court that the press release in question was carried by several prominent news outlets and one of the newspapers even stated that the information was shared by the LG office with the reporter concerned.
To this, the high court said it was not concerned with the press reporting on the present plea and that a petition has to be filed by a responsible officer.
It was also observed by the court that the ''press release'' did not carry any official logo.
''From where did you get the press release which is not in the public domain? What is the basis of this petition?'' the court asked.
LG's counsel submitted that the response filed to his stand was by a person who is no longer a member of the commission.
"Where did you get this press release from which is not in public domain," Justice Prasad asked the counsel for DCPCR. The court noted that an affidavit was filed on January 23, 2024, filed by response which stated that no such press release was issued.
The bench also noted that petitioner Ranjana Prasad is no longer working in the office of DCPCR. The bench asked whether she wished to maintain the petition. The High Court directed to file an affidavit by an officer in the office of the Commission after ten days.
The court will hear the matter next on February 29.
Earlier in December last year, the child panel had moved the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions or orders in the alleged freezing of its funds.
The apex court while asserting that it can’t entertain every issue between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, however, directed the petitioner to approach the Delhi High Court, if it wanted any relief in the matter.