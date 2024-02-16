Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to appear before court tomorrow in case of evading ED summons

“From the contents of the complaint and the material placed on record, prima facie offence under Section 174 of the IPC is made out and there are sufficient grounds for proceeding under against accused Arvind Kejriwal...

"Accordingly, issue summons to accused Arvind Kejriwal for the offence under Section 174 of the IPC for February 17, 2024,” the judge had said.

Section 174 relates to non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant.

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses issued to him as "illegal and politically motivated."

He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.