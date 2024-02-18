We haven’t encroached on Delhi HC land: AAP to SC

NEW DELHI: Objecting to the observations made by the Supreme Court recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) told the apex court on Friday that it has not “encroached” the land of the Delhi High Court at Rouse Avenue and the space was allotted to it in 2015.

The party knocked the doors of the top court against the direction for immediate removal of its office at Rouse Avenue.

The AAP in its plea said vacating its office space would severely “prejudice the party as well as the fairness of the electoral process” given upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It claimed that there is no question of it “encroaching” on a space that was duly allotted to it in 2015. The said space is being used and it has been in legal possession since then, the AAP added.

On February 13, a three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, had questioned, “How can a political party sit tight on that (the land allotted to Delhi High Court)?” and ordered that “unencumbered possession” must be given to the Delhi High Court of the plot immediately.