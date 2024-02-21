Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI summons BRS chief K Kavitha next week for questioning

NEW DELHI: The anti-graft central probe agency CBI has summoned K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar and the BRS legislator, for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case next week, official said on Wednesday.

The officials said Kavitha has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters here on Monday.

The CBI had earlier recorded her statement in December 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of AAP leaders.

The CBI, which has so far filed three charge sheets against a number of accused including former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, has alleged that kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore were paid in advance to some politicians of the ruling AAP in Delhi and other public servants by some persons in the liquor business from South India through co-accused Nair, Abhishek Boinpally and Dinesh Arora.

The CBI has also alleged that these kickbacks are found to have been returned to them subsequently out of the profit margins of wholesalers holding L-1 licences through different modes, like issuance of excess credit notes, bank transfers, and outstanding amounts left in accounts of the companies controlled, by some conspirators from the "South lobby".

The CBI has alleged a cartel was formed among three components of the policy -- liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers -- by violating provisions and against the spirit of the policy.

It resulted in huge losses to the exchequer and undue pecuniary benefits to the public servants and other accused involved in the conspiracy, the CBI has alleged.