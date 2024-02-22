Delhi seat-sharing deal: AAP to contest four Lok Sabha seats, Congress gets three, say sources

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—partners in the INDIA bloc—have reportedly sealed a seat-sharing agreement for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and are expected to announce their tie-up soon.

According to sources, the Congress will contest in three seats, while the AAP will contest in four seats across the national capital after talks entered the final stages. Sources say that both sides have also agreed on the specific seats that each party will be contesting.

The AAP will field candidates from the South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said.

This comes a day after the Congress and fellow INDIA bloc ally Samajwadi Party announced a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that talks over the alliance had been delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.

Prior to that, the AAP had insisted that it planned on contesting six seats, offering a solitary seat to the Congress, following its political affairs committee meeting held on February 13.