Tamil film producer identified as 'mastermind' of massive drug cartel: NCB

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has identified a Tamil film producer based in Chennai as the 'mastermind' of a massive international drug racket that was busted in a joint operation by NCB and the special cell of the Delhi Police.

"We have identified a person of interest, who is a producer of Tamil films. Probably he is the mastermind of the drug racket and is currently on the run," a top NCB official told TNIE.

The official added that the the accused has so far produced four Tamil movies and his next movie is slated for release in March. "Efforts are being made to nab him so that source of pseudoephedrine can be ascertained," the official said.

So far, the NCB and special cell have arrested three people, all natives of Tamil Nadu, and seized 50 kg of the narcotics-manufacturing chemical that was being sent to Australia and New Zealand by concealing it in food powder and desiccated coconut.

NCB deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh said information was received from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder were being sent to their countries. "Further inputs from the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) indicated that the source of the consignments was Delhi," he said.

Although the NCB did not name the 'mastermind', BJP state president K Annamalal alleged on 'X' that it was NRI wing Chennai West district deputy organiser Jaffer Sadiq, also a Tamil film producer. He claimed that Sadiq was the leader of a gang that tried to smuggle narcotic substances worth 2,000 crore and that his brother Mohammed Salim, who is deputy organiser of VCK Chennai zone, worked along with Sadiq. He also claimed that Sadiq used to smuggle drugs for people in Tamil film Industry.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK on February 25 expelled Sadiq from all positions and primary membership In the party for "acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the DMK."