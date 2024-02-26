Tamil film producer identified as 'mastermind' of massive drug cartel: NCB

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has identified a Tamil film producer based in Chennai as the 'mastermind' of a massive international drug racket that was busted in a joint operation by NCB and the special cell of the Delhi Police.
"We have identified a person of interest, who is a producer of Tamil films. Probably he is the mastermind of the drug racket and is currently on the run," a top NCB official told TNIE.
The official added that the the accused has so far produced four Tamil movies and his next movie is slated for release in March. "Efforts are being made to nab him so that source of pseudoephedrine can be ascertained," the official said.
So far, the NCB and special cell have arrested three people, all natives of Tamil Nadu, and seized 50 kg of the narcotics-manufacturing chemical that was being sent to Australia and New Zealand by concealing it in food powder and desiccated coconut.
NCB deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh said information was received from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder were being sent to their countries. "Further inputs from the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) indicated that the source of the consignments was Delhi," he said.
Although the NCB did not name the 'mastermind', BJP state president K Annamalal alleged on 'X' that it was NRI wing Chennai West district deputy organiser Jaffer Sadiq, also a Tamil film producer. He claimed that Sadiq was the leader of a gang that tried to smuggle narcotic substances worth 2,000 crore and that his brother Mohammed Salim, who is deputy organiser of VCK Chennai zone, worked along with Sadiq. He also claimed that Sadiq used to smuggle drugs for people in Tamil film Industry.
Meanwhile, the ruling DMK on February 25 expelled Sadiq from all positions and primary membership In the party for "acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the DMK."
Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine which is a drug with high demand worldwide and sells for approximately 1.5 crore per kg in Australia and New Zealand. It is a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug. Even though it has some legal uses, it is classified as a controlled substance in India, bringing strict regulation on its production, possession, trade, export and use. Illegal possession and trade are punishable up to 10 years of imprisonment under the NDPS Act.
Technical and field surveillance by a joint team of the Delhi police special cell and NCB over a period of four months revealed that the operatives were in Delhi again and trying to send another consignment to Australia. They were put under surveillance, which eventually led to their godown in Basai Darapur, west Delhi.
"On February 15, when the operatives were trying to pack pseudoephedrine in a cover consignment of multigrain food mix, the compound was raided leading to recovery of 50kg of pseudoephedrine. Three operatives of this cartel (all from Tamil Nadu) were arrested from the spot," the NCB official said.
After sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that 45 consignments were sent in the past three years, containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, valued at over Rs 2,000 crore in the international market. NCB has reached out to New Zealand and Australian authorities to apprehend operatives based in the respective countries to bust the entire network.