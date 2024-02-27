Retweeting video was a mistake: Kejriwal tells SC

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday admitted before the Supreme Court that “it was a mistake” in connection with the defamation case registered against him for retweeting an allegedly derisive video posted by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

“I do not mind saying before this court, that it is a mistake if I (Arvind Kejriwal) knew this was the consequence in this case,” senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, told the two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The apex court, meanwhile, granted relief to Kejriwal by issuing direction to the Rouse Avenue Court, which is currently hearing the case, that it would neither continue proceedings in the case nor issue any coercive action against the AAP supremo until the SC has heard the matter.

The top court passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by Kejriwal against the Delhi High Court order which had refused to quash the defamation suit registered against him for retweeting an alleged dericise Dhruv Rathee video.

In the course of the hearing, Justice Khanna said the issue, being a technical point, may not be enough to issue a notice (to the respondents). “On retweet, whether it is an endorsement or just sharing something you saw online. Will that not be a matter of evidence in a case of this nature?” the bench observed.

It asked the counsel for the complainant to get instructions on whether Kejriwal admitting that it was “a mistake” to retweet will suffice and if the case could be closed.

“...it was suppressed that the original complaint was withdrawn,” Singhvi told the court. “In view of the elections, they are expediting the trial and trying to prosecute him (Kejriwal) very fast. We will request for adjournment of the case before the trial court,” he alleged.

The SC, noting the submissions of the and parties, posted the matter for further hearing, to March 18. In the interim, the matter will not be taken up by the trial court.

Retweet responisbly: HC

In its judgement on February 5, the high court, while refusing to quash the trial court’s 2019 order summoning Kejriwal, had said reposting alleged libellous content would attract the defamation law. A sense of responsibility is expected while retweeting content, especially from public figures as it may have significant ramifications, the high court had observed.