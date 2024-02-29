Delhi government is using lies to mislead people, says LG office

NEW DELHI: Responding to the allegations made by the AAP leaders over L-G VK Saxena stalling the solar policy, official sources at Raj Niwas said that the city government is misleading the public. Officials said that the government’s claims on the solar policy being stalled are misleading because the L-G has not stopped the policy.

They said that the policy lacks provisions to reduce electricity bills to zero and instead includes a provision that favours private power companies, and the L-G has sought clarification that whether the policy aligns with the capital subsidy from the Centre.

“As is their habit, the Delhi government is using lies to mislead the people. L-G has not stalled the policy. The policy does not contain any provision which will lead to consumers getting zero power bills. On the contrary, there are provisions in the policy which will benefit private power companies,” L-G office officials said.

“The L-G has also asked on the file whether the policy contains provisions to for synergy in alignment with the central government capital subsidies on solar energy production,” it added.

Sources in the L-G office said that he has sought clarity from the Kejriwal government over a provision in the policy that could benefit private players.

Earlier, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said that Saxena is obstructing the AAP government’s solar policy to ensure it is not notified before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls. The new solar policy has the provision of providing zero rupee electricity bill to even those consumers who use above 400 units, she said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month unveiled the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 and said domestic consumers will get zero amount electricity bills and the tariff for commercial and industrial consumers will be halved on the installation of rooftop solar panels.

According to the new policy, a residential consumer can also earn Rs 700-900 per month after installing rooftop solar panels as the government proposed to provide generation-based incentives (GBI).