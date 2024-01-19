2020 Delhi riots: Distinguish Sharjeel’s case from others, HC tells cops

In his plea, Imam stated that he is a final year PhD student having no criminal antecedents before the present set of cases and satisfies the triple test for the grant of regular bail. He said six of the 18 accused named in the FIR have already been granted the relief.

Imam’s plea contended that “there is no prima facie case against the appellant for commission of ‘terrorist act’ for denying the grant of bail under Section 43(D)5 of the UAPA.”

Appearing for Delhi Police, special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad opposed the plea, saying different roles have been attributed to each accused in the case involving the ‘larger conspiracy, behind the riots.

The SPP referred to the Supreme Court order by which the appeal filed by the police challenging bail granted to Narwal, Kalita and Tanha was dismissed, and said it is for Imam to convince the court about the merit of his case and it is not incumbent upon the prosecution to prove how his role was different from those who secured bail in the case.