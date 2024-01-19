Delhi HC restricts youtuber from making disparaging content on Sandeep Maheshwari

The high court issued an injunction restraining Kotnala till the next date of hearing. “Till the next date of hearing, Defendant No. 3 (Kotnala) is restrained from publishing any defamatory or disparaging video against the plaintiff on any online or offline mode in line with the orders passed by the civil court.”

As per Maheshwari’s plea filed through Advocate Mumtaz Bhalla, “Plaintiffs have suffered serious monetary loss directly attributable to the malafide actions of the defendants, as much as plaintiffs have already suffered losses running to hundreds of crores.”

Maheshwari and Bindra have been engaged in a public feud since December 2023, after disparaging remarks on each other.