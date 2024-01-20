Delhi High Court initiates contempt action against NRI over abusing judge

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court has initiated suo moto contempt proceedings against an Australia-based Indian woman for “abusing the court” following her derogatory remarks against a judge during a video conference hearing. The woman Anita Kumari Gupta, a litigant in a property case, was logged into the court through virtual hearing on January 10.

As per the high court order, Gupta’s case was adjourned to January 16 at the joint consent of the parties. After this, however, she hurled abuses at the court and the judge, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

The court noted that Gupta’s remarks to denigrate the court are “contemptuous and show complete disregard for its dignity... in view such derogatory remarks, suo moto contempt is taken,” the high court said.