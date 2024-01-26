Lines that illustrate a Republic

January was always a gratifying month as school goers. Our struggles to memorise literature from bygone eras got a respite with a spate of public holidays that the month generously offered. Republic Day on January 26 was one such. We were taught the significance of how the Constitution came into effect in 1950. There were lessons on the Preamble and BR Ambedkar. Later, as adults, we watched our nation’s accomplishments in a grand parade on our TV screens.

An often overlooked fact though, is the role that art played in the making of this document. Our Constitution is the only one that has been illustrated, besides being the longest in the world. Drafting the Indian Constitution after our independence from colonial rule was a Herculean task indeed. Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister, requested renowned calligrapher Prem Behari Narain Raizada to write the entire Constitution by hand. In return, all that the latter wanted was to sign each page. Next, it was decided to illustrate the manuscript, and Nandalal Bose, one of the pioneers of modern Indian art, was entrusted with the task.