Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, her two daughters

A K Infosystems and A B Export -- two private companies were also have been named in the case.

Notably, Lalu's son and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has deposed once before the agency. He has been asked to appear again before it.

The agency is expected to file supplementary chargesheets in the case.

According to ED, several appointment letters were offered in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to the Lalu's family when he was the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

In October last year, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti in the connecting case which is being probed by the CBI.