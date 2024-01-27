Delhi

Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, her two daughters

The court has issued summons to all accused asking them to appear before the court on February 9.
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi (File Photo | PTI)
Jaison WilsonExpress News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday summoned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her two daughters and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in a money-laundering case connecting the alleged land-for-jobs scam, while taking cognizance of the first chargesheet filed by the ED.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne asked the 'accused' persons to be present before the city's Rouse Avenue Court on February 9.

Land Scam: ED writes letter to CS, DGP, seeking protection while they question CM Hemant Soren

Gogne also noted that "sufficient material" by the probing agency for issuing summons to the family members of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Earlier, the court had noted that the complaint was "accompanied by a voluminous record."

Earlier this month, a chargesheet was filed in the case which had also named Hridyanand Chaudhary, a former railway employee, and Amit Katyal, the director of A K Infosystems who was arrested in November last year.

A K Infosystems and A B Export -- two private companies were also have been named in the case.

Notably, Lalu's son and Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has deposed once before the agency. He has been asked to appear again before it.

The agency is expected to file supplementary chargesheets in the case.

According to ED, several appointment letters were offered in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to the Lalu's family when he was the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

In October last year, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and daughter RJD MP Misa Bharti in the connecting case which is being probed by the CBI.

