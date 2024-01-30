Delhi: 15 lives lost to ‘angithi smoke’ in Jan this year; lack of awareness blamed

NEW DELHI: Surviving the harsh winter cold can be a daunting challenge, especially when relying on traditional methods, which have, at times, proven fatal for the people of Delhi.
In the month of January alone, 15 individuals in the national capital have tragically lost their lives due to suffocation caused by the smoke emitted from a conventional brazier.
Delhi Fire Service Director, Atul Garg, revealed that when considering the nearby regions of Delhi-NCR, the death toll rises to more than 20. This alarming situation underscores the urgent need for awareness and preventive measures.
An “Angithi” or brazier is a pan or stand designed for holding burning coal pieces. Elevated a few inches from the ground, it facilitates air circulation, providing oxygen to sustain the fire. While these braziers have a long history of use, operating them demands utmost care.
“It is profoundly unfortunate that these casualties can easily be avoided by taking a few precautions. People are losing their lives due to a lack of awareness regarding the harmful effects of burning a brazier in enclosed spaces,” remarked Garg.
He further explained that using an “Angithi” in an airtight room depletes oxygen levels, causing breathlessness. Simultaneously, carbon dioxide and poisonous carbon monoxide levels increase, leading to fatal consequences for those inside.
“Whatever you choose to ignite within a closed room, whether it’s a heater, angithi, or coil, they all consume oxygen. When using these devices to heat a room, always ensure to leave a window or door slightly open to allow for proper air circulation,” emphasized the DFS chief.
Additionally, Garg recommended placing a bucket or a large pan of water near the Angithi to maintain adequate moisture and oxygen levels within the room.
“Alongside these precautions, people should keep heaters at a safe distance. It has been observed that sometimes, when people fall asleep, their blankets or quilts inadvertently come into contact with the heater, resulting in fire incidents,” Garg cautioned.
On January 15, six people, including four members of a family, died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes, officials said on Sunday. The door of the room in Alipur was closed from inside and a coal blazier was found.
