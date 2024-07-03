NEET row: Student bodies call joint march to Parliament today

NEW DELHI: Protesting against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG or medical examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanding retest and scrapping of the testing agency, student organisations on Tuesday said they would take out a joint march to Parliament on Wednesday, the last day of the ongoing session.

At a press conference held at the Press Club, they reiterated their demand of resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over reported incidents of paper leak and corruption in the exam.

Members of the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), along with the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Congress’s student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), where among those who addressed the press conference.