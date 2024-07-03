NEET row: Student bodies call joint march to Parliament today

NEW DELHI: Protesting against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG or medical examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanding retest and scrapping of the testing agency, student organisations on Tuesday said they would take out a joint march to Parliament on Wednesday, the last day of the ongoing session.
At a press conference held at the Press Club, they reiterated their demand of resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over reported incidents of paper leak and corruption in the exam.
Members of the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), along with the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Congress’s student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), where among those who addressed the press conference.
They alleged that the future of lakhs of students is jeopardised due to the NTA’s “inability to hold exams in a fair and transparent manner” and demanded that fresh dates of the NEET-UG be released immediately for all candidates.
They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over reported incidents of paper leak and corruption.“The recent NEET scam is a glaring example of the NTA’s inability to conduct fair examinations. Wedemand an immediate ban on the NTA and the establishment of a new, trustworthy body to conduct these crucial exams,” NSUI president Varun Choudhary said.
NTA retest results
The NTA on Monday released the results of 1,563 candidates who appeared in a retest and none of the five candidates who scored a perfect 720 in the May 5 exam could match their results of the retest.