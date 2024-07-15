Arvind Kejriwal’s health in danger: AAP; it’s all for bail, retorts BJP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the health of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in danger in Tihar Jail as his blood sugar level plummeted, posing a risk of coma or brain stroke.

The party further alleged that the BJP is “playing” with Kejriwal’s health by orchestrating his arrest through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The chief minister, accused in an alleged excise policy scam, received interim bail from the Supreme Court last week in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate after spending nearly 90 days in Tihar Jail. However, he remains behind bars in a separate case filed by the CBI.

“His [Kejriwal] blood sugar levels plummeted below 50 multiple times at night, posing a serious risk of coma or brain stroke. If the sugar level goes below 50, then the patient can die within just 20 to 30 minutes,” Cabinet minister Atishi stated while holding a presser.

She alleged that the BJP government did not allow Kejriwal to get his medicines, insulin, and other necessities needed to keep his diabetes under control.

“Kejriwal has been a diabetic patient for 30 years, and it was through the court’s decision he received insulin and a medical board of AIIMS was constituted,” Atishi said.