SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case; refers plea challenging ED's arrest to larger bench

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a major reprieve on Friday as the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the Delhi excise case.

The Court noted that Kejriwal had already been incarcerated for over 90 days and acknowledged his status as an elected representative while granting him relief.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, granted interim bail to Kejriwal and referred his petition challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise case to a larger bench.

Justice Khanna, while reading out the operative part of the verdict in the open court, said that courts can't direct Kejriwal to step down (from the post of CM) because of his arrest, and also made it clear that it's upto him to take a call.

"Mere interrogation does not allow arrest," the court noted in its Judgement and said that given the right to life is concerned, the matter is referred to larger bench for further consideration.

Keeping in view the fact that Kejriwal was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same Excise policy case and was at present in judicial custody till July 12 and lodged in Tihar jail, so he should not be released today on interim bail, as directed by the SC in its verdict.