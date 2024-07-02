Nation

Delhi HC asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest, next hearing on July 17

The high court said Kejriwal's counsel may file rejoinder, if any, within two days thereafter.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to respond to a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a corruption case related to the excise policy 'scam'.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked it to file its reply within seven days.

Besides his arrest, the AAP national convener has also challenged the trial court's June 26 and June 29 orders by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody and judicial custody till July 12 respectively.

Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

