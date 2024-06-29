Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court's vacation judge on Saturday in its order remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 14 days judicial custody till July 12 in the CBI case related to alleged excise policy scam case.



Vacation judge Sunena Sharma, who reserved the order, after hearing from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the probe agency in the Delhi excise case, along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Kejriwal, passed the order and remanded Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 for a period of 14 days.



Before the judge reserved the order, Delhi CM and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) National Convenor, Kejriwal was brought and produced before the ouse Avenue Court by the CBI, after his police custody expired today. He was earlier on June 26, sent to 3-day's CBI remand, till today, by same court's Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat, in connection with the Excise policy case.



After production of the accused, Kejriwal in the courtroom, the CBI sought his judicial custody in the excise case.



Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari appeared for Arvind Kejriwal opposed the remand application moved by CBI and said CBI has filed four chargesheets till now and now arresting me and it still has to identify some persons through me. Is this a valid reason for arrest?

Kejriwal's lawyer further added that, according to CBI I gave evasive replies during my examination/Interrogation in Tihar jail. The investigation officer of the case called it evasive because the only reply they want is my admission of guilt.

Chaudhri questions the timing of the arrest: They were waiting for the pronouncement of my bail order. They could've arrested me on June 2 when I surrendered. The materials must be perused by the Court before granting them (the CBI) the custody of Kejriwal.