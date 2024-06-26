AAP appeals to INDIA bloc leaders to raise issue of Kejriwal's arrest in Parliament

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said he will talk to INDIA bloc leaders over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and request them to raise the issue in Parliament as he accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing probe agencies to target opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is acting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with ill-will and political malice.

The AAP leader said he will talk to leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam and request them to raise the issue in Parliament.

"I appeal to the INDIA bloc parties to raise the issue related to Kejriwal's arrest in Parliament. We are talking to other opposition parties. I have also talked to Uddhav Thackeray. I will talk to Congress leaders. It is a misuse of probe agencies. All the opposition parties will be requested to raise the issue in Parliament," he said.